Jim Lauderdale: I Love You More - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

Over the next few weeks we'll feature artists from Yep Roc Records. The label, headquartered in Hillsborough, NC, continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary. We're commenerating by highlighting some of their artists.

This time, Eric Hodge chats with Jim Lauderdale about his song "I Love You More" from his 2017 album London Southern.

Lauderdale says the song is about an undeclared loved. He speaks of how it came together at a bar in Glasgow, Scotland.

"There was a lot of merriment going on, but somehow with all of that, the song came out."

Listen to the episode here: