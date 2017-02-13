Jason Isbell: Cover Me Up - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

This time, Eric Hodge sits down with Jason Isbell to discuss his song "Cover Me Up" from the album Southeastern.

Isbell says the song is an intimate look at a broken relationship, but also a plea for redemption.

"It's a series of images and things that have happened between myself and my wife that are very personal to me still."

Listen to their conversation here: