It's Crossover Week: Here's What You Need To Know

Updated 7:59 p.m., 4/25/2017

Crossover fever has descended on the General Assembly.

A bill must have passed at least one chamber of the Legislature by the end of the day Thursday to stay alive for consideration this year. (Although, in the past, lawmakers have found ways around the “rule.”)

Here’s a partial list of important or interesting bills that are moving ahead of the crossover deadline:

Elections

SB 68: Bipartisan Board of Elections and Ethics: On Tuesday morning, the House joined the Senate in voting to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that reconstituted the State Boards of Elections and Ethics. Next likely stop: the courts.

Education

HB 13: K-3 Class size: A bill that settles (for now) the fight between the state Senate and school districts that claimed the Senate's initiative to reduce K-3 class sizes would lead to mass layoffs of arts and P.E. teachers. The compromise would push back the reductions for a year. As part of the compromise, Senate leaders want to be able to force local school superintendents to be more transparent and comprehensive with how they report class-size numbers, and with how they use the money provided to make class sizes smaller. Opponents point out that many districts don’t have anywhere near the physical space to create more classrooms, and that the funding is inadequate. The new version lowers maximum K-3 class sizes for this fall to 23 students, and then to 19-21 students in 2018-19 school year. The Senate passed the measure Tuesday night. It goes back to the House for another vote.

HB 704: Break up large school districts: This bill would create a study commission to divide some larger school districts into smaller districts. Both sponsors are Republicans in large districts (Wake and Charlotte/Mecklenburg). If enacted, a ten-member study commission would look at the feasibility of breaking up large districts. The bill is currently in the House Education Committee.

HB 838: State Superintendent Staffing: This bill would give State Supt. Mark Johnson $596,586 to hire certain staff, without the approval of the State Board of Education. It’s another battle in the ongoing war between Johnson and the State Board of Education. The measure passed the House on Monday.

HB 800: Charter School Perks for Company Employees: would allow companies to donate a building, land or significant upgrades to a charter school, and in return claim up to 50 percent of the school's enrollment for their employees' kids. Rep. Jonathan Bradford (R-Meck) says the bill will attract businesses to the state, especially in areas where potential employees might have concerns about the quality of the local schools. Opponents say the bill crosses the line into privatizing charter schools, which are public schools. The bill passed the House 73-46 and goes onto the Senate.

HB 779: Charter School Enrollment Boost: would allow charters schools to grow by 30 percent without approval from the State Board of Education (currently, charters can grow by 20 percent without Board approval). The bill passed the House education committee, and will go onto a House finance committee.

HB 527: UNC freedom of speech bill: A bill, being pushed hard of Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, would “restore and preserve campus free speech” at state universities. After it failed to pass a House committee, it was re-tooled and brought back, where it passed. The current version has the support of UNC General Administration, and directs the Board of Governors to craft a policy on free expression. The revised version also gives each campus the chance to create its own restrictions and disciplines. The bill is headed to the House Judiciary I committee.

Environment

SB 434: Plastic bag ban: As part of an environmental bill making its way through the legislature, SB 434 would repeal the ban on plastic bags on the Outer Banks. Plastic bags are harmful to wildlife, especially sea turtles. The N.C. Retail Merchants Association supports the repeal.

HB 576: Landfill spraying: This bill would allow the disposal of landfill wastewater and any leaking fluids by spraying it into the air over the dump without a permit. Environmental groups are against the process, called "aerosolization". The Department of Environmental Quality worked with lawmakers and now approves of the current version of the bill. Landfills that accept coal ash or swine waste wouldn't be allowed to use the process. The bill passed the House Environment Committee and is on to the Full House Tuesday.

Business and Taxes

SB 660: Business incentives: Senator Harry Brown (R – Onslow) wants more of the state’s business incentives to go to companies that locate in rural areas of the state. Currently, all counties in the state are classified as Tier 1, 2, or 3. Tier 1 counties are the most distressed, and Tier 3 the most prosperous. According to the bill, "no more than 50 percent may be awarded for projects located in whole or in part in development Tier 3 areas." The bill has a few more committees to make it through before it is heard in the full Senate.

HB 406: Orange County impact fees: The full House on Tuesday passed a bill that would repeal Orange County impact fees. Orange County currently places fees on developers that are then used to build schools. (Chatham is the only other county that uses impact fees to fund schools.) Republicans argue it’s an abuse of power. The bill passed the full House on Monday.

Rules of the Road

HB 91: Motorcycle helmets: A bill to get rid of the requirement that motorcyclists wear helmets passed the House Transportation Committee on Monday. The new bill would require helmets for riders under 21. Currently, the fine for not wearing a helmet is $25.50. Republican John Torbett - the bill's sponsor - is a rider himself, and says he agrees that wearing a helmet is safer, but he believes it should be a personal decision. Medical groups decried the bill, which now moves on to the full House for a vote on Tuesday.

SB 303: Slow drivers: The House is trying to resurrect a bill that would target slow drivers who are traveling in the left lane on highways. This version of the bill would allow law enforcement to issue $200 tickets to slow drivers, but only in the second year. In the first year, slow drivers would get a warning. The bill is headed to the House Judiciary I Committee, but may not get much support in the Senate.

Note: WUNC reporters and editors will update this post throughout the week as bills move through the General Assembly.