How Unaffiliated Voters Are Shaping NC Politics

In North Carolina more people are registered as unaffiliated than Republican, according to recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

While most voters in the state are registered as Democrat, the number of unaffiliated voters has increased significantly in recent years. The number of unaffiliated voters has more than doubled since 2005, whereas registered Republicans increased by 7.5 percent and registered Democrats increased by only 2.1 percent. Political analysts argue that disillusionment with the two-party system and more freedom to vote in the primaries might be influencing the rise in independent voters.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jason deBruyn, WUNC data reporter, along with Sunshine Hillygus, political science professor at Duke University, and Andrea Benjamin, political science professor the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the rise of unaffiliated voters in the state and how it is shaping the political process.