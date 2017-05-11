How Health Care Policy Is Shaping Services In Rural North Carolina

Mission Health, a hospital system in Western North Carolina, announced this week that it would close its maternity ward at Angel Hospital in Franklin, North Carolina. The hospital serves a mostly low-income, rural population. Mission Health said it cut the hospital’s labor and delivery services to remain solvent in the face of low reimbursement rates.

North Carolina’s rejection of federal funding to expand Medicaid may have contributed to Angel Hospital’s hardships, which are shared by rural hospitals around our state. Now Republicans have passed a healthcare bill in the House that would give states greater flexibility to manage their own healthcare systems but would limit Medicaid and other subsidies even more.

Host Frank Stasio talks with reporters and experts about how North Carolina’s rural populations are being helped or hindered by these political decisions. He is joined by Matt Bush, the news director of Blue Ridge Public Radio, Dr. Maureen Ben-Davies a pediatrician from McDowell Pediatrics, Jon Oberlander, professor and chair of social medicine and professor of health policy and management at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and Julie Rovner, the chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News.