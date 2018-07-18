Housing Affordability, Water Supply, And Other Issues Facing Raleigh And Wake County

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Jessica Holmes delivered the state of the city and county address at a Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.

They focused mostly on the highlights, ticking off items like economic development, population growth, and school quality. They also addressed areas that keep them up at night. Housing affordability topped on that list, and has been a growing concern for the past few years.

Wake County grows by 63 people every single day, which has put a squeeze on housing availability. The influx of people has driven up housing costs, and in some cases, forced renters out of their homes as landlords look to sell their properties for a profit.

Holmes highlighted a number through the public school prism, saying there are more than 2,000 homeless or housing insecure students in Wake County Public Schools.

"I focus on the children specifically, because many people don't realize that we have more homeless children in our school system, than many districts have children," she said.

McFarlane added that water and sewer supply are also high on her list of concerns. For example, the city has identified $1.75 billion in public utilities infrastructure costs in the coming decade, she said.

Other highlights from Holmes' and McFarlane's presentations include: