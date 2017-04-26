House Overrides Cooper's Veto On Court of Appeals Reduction

The North Carolina House voted Wednesday to override Governor Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to reduce the number of North Carolina Court of Appeals judges from 15 to 12.

The measure would prevent Cooper from filling the next three vacancies on the appellate court after the current judges' terms expire. The measure also moves certain trial court and family court cases into the jurisdiction of the court of appeals.

House lawmakers overrode Cooper's veto 73-44. The override measure goes to the Senate, where it is virtually certain to pass.

Cooper has said reducing the intermediate-level appeals court from 15 judges to 12 through attrition will increase the remaining judges' workloads. With a smaller court, the Democratic governor also won't be able to appoint replacements for Republican judges who could soon retire.

Republicans say a smaller court can handle the workload and will save taxpayer money.

The House vote came a day after lawmakers overrode another Cooper veto of legislation reducing his authority over administering state elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

