HB2 Didn't Stop Tourists In 2016

House Bill 2 apparently did not dampen tourism in 2016.

North Carolina recorded a record $22.9 billion in visitor spending last year, according to figures recently put out by the Department of Commerce.

That’s an increase of 4.3 percent from 2015 and supported more than 218,000 tourism jobs, according to commerce.

“Nearly 50 million people from across the United States visited North Carolina destinations last year,” state Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland said in a statement announcing the results. “The money they spent supported 218,340 jobs and more than 45,000 businesses.”

The figures are from research commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), and conducted by the U.S. Travel Association.

Governments benefitted as well as tourism spending brought $1.2 billion in tax receipts, according to the study.

Other points from the study include: