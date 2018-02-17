Fresh Air Weekend: Living With Incurable Stage-4 Cancer; Life As A Long Haul Trucker

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A Stage-4 Cancer Patient Shares The Pain And Clarity Of Living 'Scan-To-Scan': Religion scholar Kate Bowler used to believe God had a plan for her life. Then she was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer. "I really had to rethink what trust and hope looks like," she says.

Kendrick Lamar Channels A Superhero's Conflicts And Strength On 'Black Panther': Lamar plays a prominent role on the soundtrack for the new Marvel film. Critic Ken Tucker says the songs on Black Panther are are shrewd, passionate and "almost ridiculously entertaining."

Long Haul Trucker Was 'Completely Seduced' By The Open Road: Finn Murphy has logged more than a million miles hauling people's belongings across the country to their new homes. He describes life on the road as a "reaction against regimentation."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

A Stage-4 Cancer Patient Shares The Pain And Clarity Of Living 'Scan-To-Scan'

Kendrick Lamar Channels A Superhero's Conflicts And Strength On 'Black Panther'

Long Haul Trucker Was 'Completely Seduced' By The Open Road

