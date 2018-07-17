The Felice Brothers: Aerosol Ball - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

This time, we're talking with James Felice of The Felice Brothers about 'Aerosol Ball,' the first track off of the band's latest record 'Life In The Dark.'

The band's lyrics are extremely literate, often invoking rich imagery of American history, but James says this song is just fun.

"It's rambling and playful and just gleeful."

Listen to the episode here: