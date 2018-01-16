Equity in Education

Education equity is becoming a popular phrase among educators, but what does it mean, and what is North Carolina doing to provide a sound education to both privileged and disadvantaged students?

A conversation about education equity in North Carolina with EdNC reporter Liz Bell, North Carolina’s 2014 teacher of the year James Ford, educator and creator of Profound Gentlemen Jason Terrell, and Charlotte Assistant Public Defender Toussaint Romain.

This week nonprofit news organization EdNC explores the topic in their new documentary series “Equity Meets Education,” a story told through the eyes of four African-American leaders. Host Frank Stasio previews the series with EdNC reporter Liz Bell. He also talks with three of the featured leaders. James Ford, North Carolina’s 2014 teacher of the year, shares what he learned once he left the classroom and discovered the politics behind education. Jason Terrell, educator and creator of Profound Gentlemen, discusses his organization dedicated to mentoring minority men who want to teach. Charlotte Assistant Public Defender Toussaint Romain sheds light on the school-to-prison pipeline that prepares prison beds before a child reaches middle school.

The Equity Meets Education Film series screens tomorrow at Tarboro Brewwing Company in Edgecombe. Wednesday, February 7 at Full Frame Theatre in Durham. And February 16th at the Levine Museum of New South in Charlotte.