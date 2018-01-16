Related Program: 
The State of Things

Equity in Education

By & Angie Perrin 4 hours ago

 

'Equity Meets Education' is a 4-part film series on the role race and money play in the type of education children receive.
Credit CC

 

Education equity is becoming a popular phrase among educators, but what does it mean, and what is North Carolina doing to provide a sound education to both privileged and disadvantaged students?

 


This week nonprofit news organization EdNC explores the topic in their new documentary series “Equity Meets Education,” a story told through the eyes of four African-American leaders. Host Frank Stasio previews the series with EdNC reporter Liz Bell. He also talks with three of the featured leaders. James Ford, North Carolina’s 2014 teacher of the year, shares what he learned once he left the classroom and discovered the politics behind education. Jason Terrell, educator and creator of Profound Gentlemen, discusses his organization dedicated to mentoring minority men who want to teach. Charlotte Assistant Public Defender Toussaint Romain sheds light on the school-to-prison pipeline that prepares prison beds before a child reaches middle school.  

 

The Equity Meets Education Film series screens tomorrow at Tarboro Brewwing Company in Edgecombe. Wednesday, February 7 at Full Frame Theatre in Durham. And February 16th at the Levine Museum of New South in Charlotte.

 

 

  

Tags: 
The State of Things
Department of Education
Equity In Education
Leandro Case
EducationNC
James Ford
Toussaint Romain
#TeachingInNC
NC Teachers
Inequity in Education
Donnell Cannon

Related Content

My Teacher: How We've Changed

By Kimani Hall & Rayna Haque Oct 18, 2017
Teacher Lisa Covington and Student Rayna Haque
Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

Obstacles for Immigrant Children Span Health, Education and Economics

By Oct 25, 2017
Several hands of different colors raised.
John LeMasney / Creative commons

A new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation has found that children of color and those from immigrant families lag behind others in nationwide measures of health, education and economic security.

What Comes Next For HBCUs And The Trump Administration

By & Sep 19, 2017
Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo - 2017

This week the Trump administration hosted an annual summit at the White House for leaders of historically black colleges and universities. The meeting follows an executive order signed in February that moved a federal initiative supporting HBCUs from the Department of Education into the White House. 

My Teacher: Keeping the Class Together

By Kimani Hall & Erin Darnell Oct 23, 2017
Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.