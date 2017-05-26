Duke Scientists Use Smartphones, Drones To Study Endangered Species

By 10 minutes ago
  • A screengrab of a footprint taken to monitor endangered species.
    A screengrab of a footprint taken to monitor endangered species.
    Courtesy of ConservationFIT

Conservation scientists at Duke University are using images from smartphones and drones to study the population and behavior of endangered species.

Researchers say they can use photos of footprints to determine an animal's species, age and sex, as well as its migration habits. They're also using the technology to crowd-source data on species across the world.  
 
Stuart Pimm, a conservation ecology professor in Duke's Nicholas School of the Environment, said the system is especially helpful in accessing remote areas like south central China, which is home to the endangered giant panda.
 
“We can identify 95 percent of individual pandas from their paw prints,” Pimm said. “That's going to be a really valuable technique to allow the Chinese authorities to count pandas.”
 
Researchers are starting with three species, including jaguars in the Americas, snow leopards in Asia, and cheetahs in Africa.
 
The developers hope it will help conservation efforts for endangered species by getting a better idea of where they are and how many are left.  
 
The system should make it easier to study species like the Amur tiger in northeastern China, according to Sky Alibhai, a professor at the Nicholas School of the Environment.
 
“In order to survey these areas, you literally have to go on foot and you've got three feet of snow,” Alibhai said. “Now imagine if you can deploy a drone to basically say, 'Is there a tiger trail there?' It's as simple as that.”


 

Tags: 
Endangered Species

Related Content

Scientists Rush To Find (And Name) Species To Save Them

By Jun 9, 2014
A picture of a baby olinguito.
Juan Rendon / Saving Species

Species are going extinct about 1,000 times faster than they should be because their habitat is being destroyed. That's according to new research led by Duke University.

Conservation Ecology Professor Stuart Pimm said the worse news is that nearly 90 percent of the species are unknown to scientists.

US Fish & Wildlife Service Urges Protection For Rare NC Moth And Fish

By Aug 23, 2013
The rattlesnake-master borer moth has been listed as a candidate for the Endangered Species List. It's found in Pender County, NC.
William Glass

Officials with the US Fish & Wildlife Service made two big announcements concerning North Carolina this month: they determined that a very rare moth found in one county near the coast warrants placement on the Endangered Species List, and they are awarding the state two grants to help with wildlife conservation.

The Apocalypse Of The Cricket Frogs

By & Jul 31, 2013
Southern Cricket Frog in Person County, NC.
Catherine Stevens / http://www.flickr.com/photos/chiral_c/

You might be forgiven for thinking the apocalypse is underway. Recently on the State of Things we’ve talked about the mass deaths of both bees and bats and the scary implications for the rest of us. Today, we’re going to talk about the death of frogs. Jonathan Micancin says that this problem has been with us a long time. In fact, it could have been the first sign that something may be going horribly wrong in the environment.