Dozens Killed, More Than 100 Wounded In Taliban Car Bombing In Kabul

A suicide car bombing in Afghanistan Saturday killed dozens and wounded more than 100 people near a police checkpoint in the country's capital of Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes a week after a Taliban-claimed attack on a luxury hotel in Kabul that left at least 22 people dead.

On Saturday afternoon local time, the public health ministry of Afghanistan said at least 40 people were killed and 140 wounded.

It happened in a heavily guarded part of the city, as did the attack a week earlier.

The attacker made it through one security checkpoint by driving an ambulance and claiming to be taking a patient to a hospital, the interior ministry's deputy spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi told The Associated Press. The attacker then detonated explosives at a second checkpoint.

The explosion went off near government buildings and embassies. The Taliban said the attack was aimed at the country's interior ministry.

"A foreign aid worker described the aftermath as a 'massacre' as dozens were rushed to the hospital where he works," NPR's Diaa Hadid reports from Lahore.

As The Two-Way reported last week, the attacks show that nowhere is really safe in the city:



It's the latest in a series of large attacks in Kabul. An attack in December on a cultural center killed at least 41 people. And in May, a truck bomb in Kabul killed more than 150 people.



Despite the heavy security, "Kabul is the most dangerous place in Afghanistan for civilians," Hadid says.

Just over 90 miles to the east in Jalalabad, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on an office of Save the Children on Wednesday that killed at least three people.

