Disadvantaged Minorities Miss Health Benefits Of College, Finds UNC Study

By 5 hours ago

UNC-Chapel Hill's Lauren Gaydosh studied the physical health effects of minorities from disadvantaged backgrounds who complete college.
Credit UNC-Chapel Hill

Upwardly mobile minorities enjoy improved mental health, but the daily stresses they face take a toll physically, according to new research from UNC-Chapel Hill.

The study looked at black and Hispanic young adults from disadvantaged childhoods. It documented improved mental health, but worse physical health risk associated with college completion.

"We found upwardly mobile minorities are psychologically hardy, which may partly explain how they are able to persevere in the face of significant adversity," said Lauren Gaydosh, who co-led the study. "But the constant effort needed to overcome obstacles blocking their opportunity – such as discrimination and isolation – is stressful, and takes a toll on their physical health."

This is the first research to document mental health benefits but physical health declines, according to UNC. It drew data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health), the largest, most comprehensive longitudinal study of adolescents ever undertaken.

Kathleen Mullan Harris, UNC-Chapel Hill Professor and faculty fellow at UNC’s Carolina Population Center (CPC) studied the physical health effects of minorities from disadvantaged backgrounds who complete college.
Credit UNC-Chapel Hill

To simplify the research, the study's co-authors present an example of two individuals raised in severely disadvantaged backgrounds; one completes college and the other does not. The statistical analyses predict that if these two individuals are white, the college graduate is 3 percentage points less likely to have metabolic syndrome than the non-graduate. However, if the two individuals are black or Hispanic, the pattern is reversed; the black college graduate is roughly 9 percentage points more likely to have metabolic syndrome than his/her less educated peer.

Senior author Kathleen Mullan Harris, a professor and faculty fellow at UNC’s Carolina Population Center (CPC), emphasized that the findings should not be misunderstood as suggesting minorities from disadvantaged backgrounds should avoid college. Instead, she hoped the research could one day lead to better public policy.

"We need to work on programs and policies that try to remove these barriers and remove these stresses," she said. "Make it less stressful for minorities to move up the social ladder."

In addition, Gaydosh and Harris point out that their study looked only at health effects in young adulthood. More research is needed to determine if those reverse as the group of more highly educated minorities from disadvantaged backgrounds grow older.

"It remains to be seen whether as they age, they can start to accrue some of the physical health benefits of higher education," said Gaydosh.

Tags: 
Racial Divide

Related Content

The Art And Science Of Code-Switching: Meet Makeba Wilbourn

By & Sep 4, 2017
Duke University

Makeba Wilbourn has been immersed in the subtleties of language since she was a child.

As the daughter of a northern white mother and southern black father, she constantly changed the way she spoke to her own family. And as she grew older, she realized she had to be an expert at code-switching in order to succeed as a biracial woman.

Today, Makeba studies how children develop those differences in language, and how that might contribute to our racial biases.

Report: Wake County Schools Suspended 1 in 10 Black Students Last Year

By Feb 17, 2016
Thomas Favre-Bulle / Flickr

About one out of ten black students in Wake County’s Public Schools were suspended last school year, according to an annual report presented to Wake County School Board members on Tuesday.

Black students accounted for 63 percent of Wake’s total suspensions, while making up about of fourth of the overall population. Black students also made up 59 percent of Wake’s individual suspensions.

Youth Cast Presents 'Violet:' Exploring Inner Beauty And Race In The South

By & Jul 21, 2016
Photo from "Violet"
Jon Gardiner

In the 1960s, when a young woman named Violet has an accident that leaves her with a disfiguring scar, she sets off on a journey from her home in North Carolina to seek the help of a healing preacher in Oklahoma.

Along the way, she meets two soldiers who help in her discovery of inner beauty, and guide in her understanding of racial divides in a new era for the American South.