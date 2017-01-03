Dan Ariely talks "Payoff"

Each new year brings with it resolutions and to-do lists. They are easy enough to make, but how do we stay motivated to actually do them? It is a topic behavioral economist Dan Ariely tackles in his new book, "Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations" (Ted Books/2016). Ariely is the author of bestselling books about behavioral economics, a Duke professor, and the founder and director of the Center for Advanced Hindsight in Durham. He joins host Frank Stasio to discuss why the "work for wages" business model is obsolete and to demonstrate how pizza and compliments can be just as motivating as cash.​​ He also takes calls from listeners about their new year’s resolutions.