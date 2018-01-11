Cybersecurity In North Carolina: A Bipartisan Effort To Bolster Consumer Protections

More than half of North Carolinians were affected by personal data breaches in 2017. This month the North Carolina Department of Justice announced that the number of people hit in 2017 was seven times the number affected in 2016.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Attorney General Josh Stein and Laurie Williams, professor of computer science at North Carolina State University about a bipartisan effort to bolster consumer cybersecurity protections in North Carolina.

Attorney General Josh Stein said Monday that he would support a forthcoming bill by Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln). The proposed legislation would bolster consumer protections, include quicker notifications for personal breaches, and require companies to provide to free credit monitoring after a breach happens.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Saine about what his bill would include and what kind of response he has gotten. He also speaks with Laurie Williams, professor of computer science at North Carolina State University.