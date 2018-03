Criminal podcast host Phoebe Judge tells WUNC's Eric Hodge about a dangerous prison inmate who inspired New York to begin charging violent teens as adults.

For decades, children and teenagers were tried as juveniles in the United States no matter the severity of their crime. That changed 30 years ago because of one person.

This week's episode of Criminal explores the story of that person. His name was Willie Bosket, and he became known as the most dangerous inmate in New York history.