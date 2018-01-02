The Cold Snap Of The Century

The North Carolina Coastal Plain is gripped by a cold snap that hasn't been seen in almost a century.

The average high temperature for this time of year is about 50 degrees, and there hasn't been a week-long stretch of temperatures under 40 degrees along the coast since 1918, according to Mark Bacon, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

"Up until Monday, we're pretty much going to see high temperatures that are stuck in the 30s and lows that range from the teens to the low 20s," he said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for 75 of North Carolina's 100 counties for Tuesday morning. Wind chill readings as low as minus-15 were expected in the mountains. A reading of 2 degrees was reported in New Bern, with 13 degrees in Raleigh.

Many schools in the Triangle and around the state opened two hours later than usual because of the cold.

Duke Energy reported about 6,300 customers without service Tuesday morning. The most serious problems were reported Lee and Randolph counties, west and southwest of Raleigh.

A winter storm watch was reported in 33 counties. Snow was possible Wednesday with up to 4 inches expected along the coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.