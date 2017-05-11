Civil Rights Museum Could Go Dark After Electric Bill Dispute

Duke Energy might again cut off the lights at the International Civil Rights Museum in Greensboro, unless the nonprofit makes payments on an $18,000 credit deposit.

Duke mandated the deposit following an alleged late payment in February. Duke shut off the museum's lights for a few hours at that time.

Museum CEO John Swaine said he submitted that month's payment on time via mail and the shut-off was in error. But, Swaine agrees with Duke that the museum has struggled to meet its utility bills before.

"My revenue for admissions for a particular month might be as low as $25,000. Well if I'm paying almost half of that to Duke Energy, that leaves me very little to pay some of the other obligations," he said.

Duke Energy spokesman Mike Hughes says the company is required by state regulation to levy deposits from customers who fail to pay bills consistently and in full.

"To insulate other customers, we have to secure those accounts, to insure that any past due amount or any defaulted amount, that that's not a cost borne by other customers," Hughes said. "We don't want to cut a customer off. We don't make money when a customer's service is discontinued. Beyond that, the museum is a very, very important customer of ours. We recognize that it also holds a very special place in terms of its significance."

The museum's attorney has submitted a letter to the state utilities commission asking that Duke's request for a deposit be dismissed.