Child Welfare Groups Concerned With Looming Obamacare Repeal

By 17 minutes ago

North Carolina child welfare advocates are concerned about talk in Congress that could lead to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and cuts to Medicaid spending.
Credit jasleen_kaur / flickr, Creative Commons

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan has issued a policy brief recommending a repeal of the Affordable Care Act and cuts to Medicaid spending, a move that worries child advocacy organizations.

Rob Thompson of NC Child said it's important that the federal government doesn't rescind its commitment to guaranteeing healthcare for poor children or kids with special needs. He worries about the policy recommendation to give states a block grant for Medicaid, or establish a per-capita cap.

“And they're gonna say, 'Alright, y'all figure out how to spend this money, but that's all we're giving you. It doesn't matter if the needs of your population outstretch this money’,” Thompson said. “And so what that does is it creates a situation where children are really vulnerable to big-time cuts at the state level.”

About one million children in North Carolina are covered by Medicaid.

Thompson said losing the ACA could mean very sick children would not get health care, and could quickly use up lifetime spending caps.

Funding is set to run out this year for a third source of health coverage for poor children: NC Health Choice.

Access to coverage under these three programs has reduced the percentage of uninsured children from 16 percent to 4 percent, according to a statement from policy group NC Child.

Thompson said there's room for improvement, but that these drastic changes could mean vulnerable children lose access to the care they need.

“Even for your healthy kids, they might not be getting the same types of screenings, the same coverage for dental care, the same vaccinations,” he said. “All those things might not be as available if the ACA is rolled back and if Medicaid is changed in some of the ways that they're talking about.”

Congress could introduce legislation to change federal health coverage programs in the next week.

Tags: 
Obamacare

Related Content

Trump’s First 100 Days

By & Jan 23, 2017
Ninian Reid / Flickr Creative Commons

President Donald Trump started work on his first official day in office by signing an executive order on Obamacare. Trump pledged throughout his campaign to roll back the Affordable Care Act but has not yet articulated what plan will take its place to cover the 20 million Americans who rely on Obamacare.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Time Warner Cable Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett about Trump’s plans for his first 100 days in office. 

Hospitals Face Increased Penalties Because Of High Readmissions

By Sep 13, 2016
UNC Hospital
Dave DeWitt / WUNC

Across North Carolina, health systems will again face penalties because too many patients returned to hospitals shortly after being discharged.

In fact, hospitals will pay higher penalties in 2017 than any year in history.

Study: Obamacare Helps Close The Insurance Gap For Latino Kids

By Jan 16, 2016
Latino child
Lillian Zepeda / Flickr Creative Commons

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) has helped close the health insurance gap for North Carolina's Latino children, according to a national report.

Study: Obamacare Brings Child Insurance Coverage To Record High

By Nov 12, 2015
doctor, child, health child health
Courtesy of Pixbay.com

Child health insurance coverage in North Carolina is at a record high of nearly 95 percent, and researchers at Georgetown University say the increase is thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).