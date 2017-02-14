Related Program: 
The State of Things

Cheesecake And Creativity, The Story Of Eddy McGee

  • cream cheese pound cake
    Eddy McGee's rich cream cheese pound cake was featured in "Southern Living" magazine. Hundreds have reached out to this former mail carrier for baking tips.
    Wikimedia Commons
  • photo of Eddy McGee in Southern Living Magazine
    Eddy McGee, now the executive director of the Stokes County Arts Council, used to work for the United States Postal Service. He was featured in Southern Living in 1995 for his infamous cream cheese pound cake recipe, and for being a baking mail carrier.
    Eddy McGee
  • performance space at The Arts Place of Stokes County
    The Arts Place of Stokes County is the new home for the Stokes County Arts Council. The venue will feature a coffee shop, market, gallery, and performance space. Eddy McGee, executive director of the council, helped get this project off the ground.
    Eddy McGee
  • The Bailey Mountain Cloggers perform at an elementary school as part of the Stokes County Arts Council Community Programming.
    The Bailey Mountain Cloggers perform at an elementary school as part of the Stokes County Arts Council Community Programming.
    Eddy McGee

When Eddy McGee started as a mail carrier in the early ‘90s, he knew that he wanted his job to be more than just putting mail in a box. He started to build relationships with the people along his route, and they began an informal exchange of food and baked goods.

Unbeknownst to him, one of those individuals told “Southern Living” magazine about their baking mail carrier, and soon enough, McGee was featured in the magazine. He shared his recipe for cream cheese pound cake, and it not only received an extraordinary ranking by the “Southern Living” test kitchen, but also prompted hundreds of readers to reach out to him for baking advice.

McGee eventually left the United States Postal Service after 10 years, but he continued to expand his passion for creativity as the executive director of the Stokes County Art Council. In the past few years, he has worked to gain support and funding for a new culture, entertainment and visitor center set to open later this year. Host Frank Stasio talks with Eddy McGee about his life and career.

Eddy McGee's famous recipe:

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Look no further for the perfect pound cake recipe. This traditional cake is extra rich!

Makes 12 servings in 10-inch tube pan

  • 1 1/2 cups butter, softened
  • 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened
  • 3 cups sugar
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon table salt 
  • shortening

​1. Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer for 2 minutes or until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating until mixture is light and fluffy.

2. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until combined. Add vanilla extract, and beat just until blended.

3. Combine flour and salt in a small bowl; gradually add to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended after each addition. Pour batter into a greased (with shortening) and floured 10-inch tube pan. 4. Bake at 300° for 1 hour and 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. 5. Cool cake pan on a wire rack 10 to 15 minutes; remove from pan, and let cool completely on wire rack (about 1 hour).

