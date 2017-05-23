Cheerwine Celebrates 100 Years With Southern Flair

By 1 hour ago

It’s a big year for Cheerwine, the cherry-flavored soda with a cult-like following that has been run by the same family for 100 years.

“I am a part of the fifth generation, we have some fourth generation members who work for the family,” said Joy Harper, Cheerwine’s marketing director and great, great, granddaughter of the company's founder, L.D. Peeler. “We’re excited to be celebrating our 100th anniversary.”

Harper was born and raised in Salisbury, just like Cheerwine. There was even Cheerwine at her wedding.

“Cheerwine was always in my family’s house growing up, no other soft drink was allowed,” Harper said.

Despite major competition from other southern beverage powerhouses like Coca Cola and Pepsi, North Carolina’s Cheerwine is still going strong and expanding. In fact, the burgundy red cola drink celebrated a milestone anniversary last weekend in Salisbury, where the first Cheerwine soft drink was bottled.

And one thing the Cheerwine founding family is most proud of: they’re still using the same formula, poking fun at that fact in one of their latest commercials.

“Cheerwine labs is hard at work on a very special project,” joked the commercial. “We’re changing our formula. No! How Dare you! Whoa people, we’d never mess with perfection.”

A vintage Cheerwine delivery truck.
Credit Leoneda Inge / WUNC

Cheerwine’s history

Cheerwine was actually forced to perfect its special blend. The company was distributing another drink called Mint Cola four years before Cheerwine was discovered. But it went out of business. In 1917, during World War I, there was a sugar shortage. After experimenting with different flavors, the company settled on a wild cherry flavor to help sweeten their drink.

For real Cheerwine enthusiasts, all of that history is on display at the Rowan Museum in Salisbury. Hundreds of items are part of the exhibit, according to the museum’s curator Evin Burleson.

“There is just so much,” he said.

There are Cheerwine posters, pictures, like the one of President George H.W. Bush taking a drink, and original Cheerwine bottles.

“And we also have, as far as we know the only one in existence, a Cheerwine bottle with the original paper label one it, the diamond paper label,” Burleson said. “And it’s a very rare piece.”

A vintage Cheerwine poster.
Credit Courtesy of Cheerwine

A celebration of Cheerwine

At the Cheerwine anniversary celebration, The line was long as people waited to walk through the museum. Among the enthusiasts was Lincoln Everard, who drove more than two hours to make it to Cheerwine’s 100th birthday party.

“I just like Cheerwine a lot,” he said. “I cut back recently, I haven’t had any in a couple of months.  They got free Cheerwine apparently here.”

Everhard said he likes the newest flavor of Cheerwine the best, Cheerwine Kreme.  Yes, it’s a blend of Cheerwine with Krispy Kreme Original Glaze doughnut flavoring. It’ll be back again this summer.

Also at the celebration were Gayla Long and her two sons, who grabbed another relatively new flavor, Cheerwine Squeeze.

“It’s pretty good! It’s got a lemony taste to it,” Long said.

Long describes herself as a Cheerwine connoisseur.

“I remember drinking Cheerwine when I was 5 or 6 years old with my mom,” she said. “We would walk into town and go out to eat and I would always get a Cheerwine, all my life practically.”

Cheerwine knows it wouldn’t exist without its die-hard fans. Still the brand and the cheer is expanding. Today you can find Cheerwine in grocery stores across the southeast, and across the country in specialty stores like Cracker Barrel and World Market.

Tags: 
Cheerwine
Southern Food

Related Content

Bankruptcy And Auction For Chapel Hill's Southern Season

By Aug 19, 2016
Southern Season, Food, Gourmet Food, Chapel Hill
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

Chapel Hill-based gourmet food retailer Southern Season was auctioned off today in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Greensboro, before Judge Benjamin Kahn. 

Calvert Retail of Delaware acquired specific assets of Southern Season stores for $3.5 million.  The acquisition includes all of Southern Season's intellectual property, its website and the Chapel Hill store.

The One True Barbecue

By & May 25, 2016
photo of a spread at Grady's Barbecue in Dudley, N.C.
Rien Fertel

North Carolina is the number two producer of pigs in America, and barbeque is by most accounts the state’s food. But historian Rien Fertel argues that most barbecue writing is hyperbole. 

In his new book “The One True Barbecue: Fire, Smoke, and the Pitmasters Who Cook The Whole Hog,” (Touchstone/2016) he examines the history of the southern barbecue art, and the wide range of mythology surrounding the meat and those who tend to it.

Studying Southern Identity: Meet John Shelton Reed

By & Mar 21, 2016

John Shelton Reed did not think of himself as a southerner until his classmates at MIT pointed it out.

The Tennessee native was going to school in the northeast just as the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s took off. It was the beginning of a career dedicated to the study of southern culture.

He came to it as a kind of outsider in his own home but quickly returned to his roots, helped create the Center for the Study of the American South at UNC-Chapel Hill, and has become one of the preeminent voices on the "correct" way to make North Carolina barbecue. 