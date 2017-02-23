Catch Dom Flemons on CMT's New Show 'Sun Records'

By & 1 hour ago

Dom Flemons, the host of WUNC’s American Songster Radio Podcast, has a role in the new CMT TV series Sun Records, which premieres tonight (Thursday 2/23) at 10 PM on CMT.  

Flemons plays the role of Joe Hill Louis.  Also known as the Bebop Boy, Louis was one of a handful of one-man blues bands to record commercially in the 1950s.  Louis worked for a time as a session musician at the legendary Memphis Record Label Sun Records.  The television drama also tells the stories of the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. Here’s a behind the scenes look at the series:  

 
  

Tags: 
WUNC Music
American Songster Radio
Dom Flemons