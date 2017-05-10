Related Program: 
Built On The Backs Of The Vulnerable: Inside Case Farms Chicken Company

  • Case Farms is a chicken company with two plants in North Carolina. It produces more than a million pounds of chicken a year.
  • A new indepth investigation by Michael Grabell demonstrates that Case Farms is a chicken company built on the backs of vulnerable immigrants.
Case Farms chicken company produces nearly one billion pounds of meat each year. It supplies food for customers including Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Boar’s Head, and the U.S. government. Yet a new report shows it is a business built on the backs of the world’s most vulnerable immigrants. And its factories are some of the most dangerous workplaces in America.

Two of the company's four factories are in North Carolina – one in Morganton and one in Dudley. Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Grabell, a ProPublica reporter and contributor to the New Yorker, about his investigation into Case Farms.  

