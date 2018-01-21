Beyond #MeToo Program Special

Beyond #MeToo is a four part live program series featuring interviews and your calls on the aftermath of the #MeToo moment.

WUNC presents Beyond #MeToo, four one-hour conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment. The four night broadcast event will cover the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution.

The program airs at 8 p.m. starting January 22.

The hosts will include WNYC’s Kai Wright, Manoush Zomorodi, Brian Lehrer, Salon’s Joan Walsh and others.