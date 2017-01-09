Benji Hughes' Peacockin' Party - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast with a look at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

This time Eric Hodge sits down with Charlotte, North Carolina's Benji Hughes to discuss his song "Peacockin' Party" from the album Songs In The Key Of Animals. Hughes says he wasn't trying to take himself too seriously for this record, and what he ended up with is a batch of catchy songs about animals.

'It works good, it's ridiculous, and it's got animals in it.'

Listen in on their conversation:

Eric Hodge talks with Benji Hughes about his song 'Peacockin' Party.'

