The State of Things

Behind The Glass With Producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond

35 minutes ago
The State of Things
    State of Things producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with host Frank Stasio about his favorite segments of the year, including a conversation with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder (pictured here).
    State of Things producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses his favorite segments from 2016 with host Frank Stasio
As the year wraps up, "The State of Things" takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2016 with the program's producers. Some of producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments include conversations with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder and hip-hop artist Rapsody.

He also chose a conversation with members of the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team and recaps what brought identical twin comedians the Sklar brothers to the Triangle.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond about his favorite conversations from 2016. 

 

View a complete list of Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments below:

 

 

 

The State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
#BackChannel
Producer Favorites
Durham Bulls
Rapsody

Related Content

#BackChannel: How Beyoncé, 'Moonlight' And More Shaped 2016

By & Frank Stasio Dec 14, 2016
An image pop singer Beyonce
Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

 


As the year comes to a close, popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies at Duke University in Durham, reflect on cultural media that stood out to in 2016.  They shared some of their favorites from the year in music, movies and television on The State of Things with host Frank Stasio.

Looking At The World Through Rhyme: Meet Rapsody

By & Aug 22, 2016
photo of Rapsody
FortyOnceGold

This program originally aired July 11, 2016.

Growing up in the small town of Snow Hill, N.C., Marlanna Evans, a.k.a Rapsody, wasn't exposed to much hip-hop music. She would listen to the songs her older cousins played in the car, but she didn't develop a love for rap until college.

While attending North Carolina State University, Evans helped a hip-hop culture grow on campus with a student music group that would meet in a dormitory lounge to rap battle. She eventually started making her own rhymes and met producer and Jamla Records founder 9th Wonder.

Sampling Through Hip-Hop's History With 9th Wonder

By & Jun 29, 2016
An image of Durham-based music producer 9th Wonder
Creative Silence

 

Between the beats and rhymes of every hip-hop song is a story. A rapper catches a snapshot of their experiences with the lyrics. Meanwhile, the DJ or producer often samples older songs for the beat, in turn creating a lineage of music.