Behind The Glass With Producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond

As the year wraps up, "The State of Things" takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2016 with the program's producers. Some of producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments include conversations with hip-hop producer 9th Wonder and hip-hop artist Rapsody.

He also chose a conversation with members of the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team and recaps what brought identical twin comedians the Sklar brothers to the Triangle.



Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond about his favorite conversations from 2016.

View a complete list of Charlie Shelton-Ormond's favorite segments below: