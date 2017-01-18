Related Program: 
The State of Things

#BackChannel: Popular Culture Prepares For A New President

By & 20 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The State of Things
  • An image of Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and Kenya Barris
    Tracee Ellis Ross, from left, Anthony Anderson and Kenya Barris participate in the "Black-ish'" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association summer press tour
    Richard Shotwell / AP Photo

As Donald Trump’s inauguration draws closer, popular culture wrestles the influence of the president-elect. In its latest episode, ‘Lemons,’ the ABC television show ‘Black-ish’ grappled with post-election grief and what the impending presidency might mean for communities of color.

Meanwhile, the movies “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” both won awards at the Golden Globes, but that didn’t stop reporters and celebrities from conflating the two titles as “Hidden Fences.”

Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
#BackChannel
Natalie Bullock Brown
Mark Anthony Neal
Black-ish

Related Content

#BackChannel: How Beyoncé, 'Moonlight' And More Shaped 2016

By & Frank Stasio Dec 14, 2016
An image pop singer Beyonce
Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

 


As the year comes to a close, popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African & African American Studies at Duke University in Durham, reflect on cultural media that stood out to in 2016.  They shared some of their favorites from the year in music, movies and television on The State of Things with host Frank Stasio.

#BackChannel: Dave Chappelle And A Tribe Called Quest Bring Politics To 'SNL'

By & Nov 16, 2016
An image of Dave Chappelle with members of A Tribe Called Quest Joribe White and Q-Tip
Rosalind O'Connor / AP

After years of mostly staying out of the spotlight, comedian Dave Chappelle hosted NBC's  "Saturday Night Live" last week. Chappelle's opening monologue mirrored the stand-up comedy that helped make him famous more than a decade ago. Chappelle's jokes grappled with a Trump presidency.  

#BackChannel: From Nat Turner To A Bulletproof Black Superhero

By & Oct 19, 2016
Vianney Le Caer / AP

The highly-anticipated film "The Birth of a Nation" tells the story of a slave rebellion led by Nat Turner in Southampton County, Virginia in 1831.