Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers will make its HBO debut on January 29th at 8 pm. Filmed over two years, the feature-length documentary highlights the making of the band’s ninth studio album True Sadness, and traces the history of the band from its small town roots in Concord, North Carolina to filling up arenas around the country. Check out the trailer below.

