Author Examines Both Sides Of The Fracking Debate In New Book

Author Daniel Raimi began his journey studying natural gas and oil development in Durham. While interning at a state agency, he wrote a report about the potential for shale gas development in North Carolina. Since then, he has visited every major oil and gas producing region of the country to examine the local impacts of shale production.

A conversation with author Daniel Raimi about his new book, 'The Fracking Debate: The Risks, Benefits, and Uncertainties of the Shale Revolution'.

His new book, “The Fracking Debate: The Risks, Benefits, and Uncertainties of the Shale Revolution” (Columbia University Press/2017), examines both sides of the oil and gas development issue. He tackles basic questions about the industry, from the environmental impacts to the health impacts.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Raimi about the benefits and risks of the so-called shale revolution.

Raimi will be doing book talks and signings on Thursday, January 25, on the Duke University campus and at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham.