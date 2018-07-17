Related Program: 
The State of Things

The Asheville Police Department Suffers Another Blow In Race Relations

By & 1 hour ago

 

Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper is cleaning house after the beating and choking of a black jay walker. APD has suffered a potential setback as news breaks that the department was monitoring local civil rights groups.
Credit Osajus / Flickr Creative Commons

Yesterday, the Asheville Citizen Times revealed the Asheville Police Department has been following local civil rights group since the shooting of Jai “Jerry” Williams two years ago.

According to reporter Joel Burgess’ investigation, APD Chief Tammy Hooper authorized the monitoring of Black Lives Matter and Showing Up For Racial Justice after the groups allegedly made threats against police. Community activists claim they made no threats and that this is an intimidation tactic.  This is yet another strike in the strained relations between blacks and APD that escalated again this past winter when leaked video showed officers beating and choking an African-American man who was accused of jaywalking. Burgess broke both stories. He joins guest host Anita Rao with his latest report.

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Police Department
Race Relations
#BlackLivesMatter

Related Content

Leading A Police Department Under Fire: A Conversation With Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper

By & Apr 13, 2018
photo of tammy hooper in the blue ridge public radio station
Amanda Magnus

In late February, leaked bodycam footage of a white Asheville police officer beating a black pedestrian went viral, and the city is still reeling. The footage captured an incident that took place Aug. 24, 2017 when former Asheville Police Officer Chris Hickman confronted city resident Johnnie Jermaine Rush over alleged jaywalking and trespassing. Footage shows Hickman beat, choked, punched and stunned Rush.

New Bodycam Footage More Damaging To Asheville Police

By & Apr 5, 2018
photo of Chris Hickman conversing with other officers, johnnie rush is handcuffed in the background
City of Asheville

Asheville resident Johnnie Jermaine Rush was walking home from work on Aug. 24, 2017 when he was stopped by police for jaywalking. Rush felt he was being harassed and ran away to avoid arrest. Bodycam video of the incident was leaked to the Asheville Citizen Times in February 2018, and it went viral. 

Videos Show Asheville, N.C., Police Beating And Choking A Man Stopped For Jaywalking

By editor Apr 3, 2018

For NC Lawmakers And Asheville Police, A Week Of Controversy

By & Mar 9, 2018
The Asheville Police Department badge.
Courtesy of APD

North Carolina Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) was met with harsh criticism from other Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Roy Cooper, when he refused to step down amid claims of sexual harassment by multiple women.