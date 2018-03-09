Related Program: 
The State of Things

Alexa Rose Brings The Music Of The Mountains To The Mainstream

By & 39 minutes ago

Alexa Rose was singing before she could talk, but she did not sing or even listen to country music until she was a teenager. She starred in a country-inspired musical theater production, which opened her up to the sounds of the Carter family, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash.

Rose has always lived in the mountains, from her upbringing in western Virginia to her time in college in Boone. That experience is a part of her music, which she describes as folk and Americana with a mountain roots influence. Host Frank Stasio talks to Rose about her music and her influences, and Rose is joined by bassist Tim Comstock to perform selections from her latest album “Low and Lonesome”  live in studio. Rose performs Friday, March 9 at the Bullpen in Durham. She will also be at the Old North State Winery in Mount Airy on March 16, and at the Isis Music Hall in Asheville on March 17.  

The State of Things
Alexa Rose
Folk Music
Americana
Mountain Music

