01/18/2018: How a government shutdown could affect the GOP's tax overhaul

(Markets Edition) The House of Representatives is set to vote on whether to approve funding for the federal government to stay open for a few more weeks. But what happens if the government does end up shutting down? Economist Diane Swonk explains how that could affect the implementation of the GOP's tax overhaul. Afterwards, we'll discuss what Apple plans to do with the billions of dollars it plans to bring to the U.S. from overseas, and whether this decision had to do with the new tax bill. Then, we'll look at a new report that shows the percentage of homes in foreclosure in 2017 is at its lowest point since 2005.