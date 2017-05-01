YMCA To Open New Center In Downtown Raleigh

The YMCA of the Triangle has announced it will open a new facility in downtown Raleigh this year. The recreational center will be located at the old Wachovia building at 227 Fayetteville Street.

The decision was made to be able to serve more people in the Triangle, especially those who live and work in Raleigh, according to YMCA Spokesman Tony Campione.

"We are excited to be able to return to downtown Raleigh after almost 50 years," Campione said. "Downtown Raleigh was identified as an area we wanted to be at."

Campione said the first YMCA in the Triangle opened in Raleigh in 1911, but there hasn't been a downtown location for decades.

"Downtown Raleigh is experiencing tremendous growth, and there's just a lot of energy there right now," he said. "We are thrilled to be a part of it."

The YMCA hasn't determined all of the programs and services that will be available at the new location, but it will include a fitness center. A team of volunteers and staff are in the planning phases of determining the full range of services. Campione said the facilities will include a wellness and fitness center where people can work out.

