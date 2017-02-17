WUNCPolitics Podcast: The Week In State Politics

WUNCPolitics Podcast
Today, we introduce a new, regular on-air feature at WUNC. Every Friday at 4:50 p.m., we will air WUNC's The Week In State Politics. Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii will be joined by two guests who represent different points on the political spectrum to discuss political issues of statewide - and nationwide - importance.

Today, Jeff is joined by Becki Gray, Senior Vice President at the John Locke Foundation, and Rick Glazier, Executive Director of the North Carolina Justice Center. They discuss tax policy, President Donald Trump's week in Washington, the effects of HB2 on the state, and more.

Here's an extended version of the radio conversation:

