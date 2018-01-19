WUNCPolitics Podcast: Redistricting, A Judicial Nominee And Amazon HQ2

Thanks to winter weather, it was a slow work week for many in North Carolina. However, the political world trudged along with more redistricting and judicial developments.

On this week's episode of the WUNCPolitics podcast, Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii to discuss a partisan redistricting challenge, a nominee to fill the longest federal bench vacancy in the country, and Raleigh-Durham being named a finalist for Amazon HQ2.