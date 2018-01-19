WUNCPolitics Podcast: Redistricting, A Judicial Nominee And Amazon HQ2

By 3 hours ago

Credit WUNC

Thanks to winter weather, it was a slow work week for many in North Carolina. However, the political world trudged along with more redistricting and judicial developments.

On this week's episode of the WUNCPolitics podcast, Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii to discuss a partisan redistricting challenge, a nominee to fill the longest federal bench vacancy in the country, and Raleigh-Durham being named a finalist for Amazon HQ2.

Tags: 
WUNCPolitics
This Week in NC Politics
Redistricting
Amazon HQ2
Thomas Farr

Related Content

Supreme Court Delays Order For NC To Redraw Maps

By 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.
Rose Trinh / Flickr, Creative Commons

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday delayed a lower-court order that would have forced North Carolina Republican lawmakers to redraw the state's congressional districts by next week because of excessive partisan bias in current lines.

Raleigh Makes List Of 20 Finalists For Amazon HQ2

By Jan 18, 2018
FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, a clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse, in New York.
Mark Lennihan, File / AP

Raleigh made the first cut to become the city Amazon chooses as its second headquarters.

Amazon announced Thursday morning it whittled its decision down to 20 cities. Raleigh was the only city from North Carolina to make the list. The closest contenders geographically were in northern Virginia, Nashville and Atlanta.

Thomas Farr's Nomination For Federal Judge Moves To Full Senate

By Jan 18, 2018
Thomas Alvin Farr is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be a District Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Washington.
Alex Brandon / AP

A committee of U.S. Senators has again approved a controversial pick for the Federal Bench. Thomas Farr is up for a life-time position in the Eastern District of North Carolina. He has been criticized for his work as an attorney defending recent voting laws passed by the Republican-led General Assembly – and also for his work on a Jesse Helms campaign in 1990.