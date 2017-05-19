WUNCPolitics Podcast: "Raise The Age" Bill, Opioid Grants And Cardinal Innovations Audit

On this edition of the WUNC politics podcast, a conversation with Rose Hoban of North Carolina Heath News.

This week lawmakers at the General Assembly advanced a bill to "raise the age", a proposal that would send teenagers who commit non-violent felonies into the juvenile justice system, rather than trying them as adults. Governor Roy Cooper announced a $31 million federal grant to help combat the opiate epidemic.

And on Thursday, State auditor Beth Wood released an audit detailing misuse of funds at the state's largest managed mental care organization.

