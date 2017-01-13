WUNC Politics Podcast: A Nation Engaged

This week's podcast is a recording of a community forum hosted by WUNC and NPR. It's called "A Nation Engaged: A Pre-Inuguration Conversation.

As Donald Trump prepares to take his oath of office, he’ll preside over a divided nation. A recent Gallup poll found three-fourths of Americans believe the country is split over the most important values – the highest percentage ever.

With the inauguration days away, WUNC this week hosted “A Nation Engaged,” a pre-inauguration town hall at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy, and asked participants: What do you want President-elect Trump to know about you or your community?

NPR Political Correspondent Asma Khalid and WUNC’s Adam Hochberg co-moderated the a panel that discussed what issues that divides us, what still holds us together, and what people here in Durham want from the new administration in Washington.

The panel included: