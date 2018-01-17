Related Program: 
The State of Things

Women Face Sexual Assault In Exchange For Housing

By &
  • Samantha Oxendine (right) says Four-County Community Services’s John Wesley offered her a voucher in exchange for oral sex. Jill Oxendine (left) says she complained immediately about the way her daughter was treated but nothing happened.
    Jessica Lussenhop / BBC News

A new investigation by the BBC has uncovered scores of cases where women allegedly endured sexual harassment or may have been forced to do sexual favors to avoid eviction or secure housing.

It is a pattern that BBC News reporter Jessica Lussenhop found is under-documented by state agencies. Lussenhop speaks with host Frank Stasio about women in Laurinburg, North Carolina who were allegedly sexually harassed or faced predatory sexual behaviour by two employees of Four-County Community Services, a local housing agency that distributed vouchers from the federally subsidized Housing Choice Voucher Program.

