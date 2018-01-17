Women Face Sexual Assault In Exchange For Housing

A new investigation by the BBC has uncovered scores of cases where women allegedly endured sexual harassment or may have been forced to do sexual favors to avoid eviction or secure housing.

The BBC's Jessica Lussenhop reports on women in North Carolina who were allegedly sexually harassed by two employees of Four-County Community Services

It is a pattern that BBC News reporter Jessica Lussenhop found is under-documented by state agencies. Lussenhop speaks with host Frank Stasio about women in Laurinburg, North Carolina who were allegedly sexually harassed or faced predatory sexual behaviour by two employees of Four-County Community Services, a local housing agency that distributed vouchers from the federally subsidized Housing Choice Voucher Program.