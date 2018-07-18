Why You Should Let A Copperhead Live In Your Yard: Debunking Snake Myths

With warmer weather and more outdoor activities comes the increase in snake sightings in North Carolina. There are nearly 40 species of snakes in the state with one of the most common being the copperhead. Despite the fact that there are copperheads in every county in North Carolina, there are still a lot of misconceptions and myths about them says herpetologist Jeff Beane.

Beane says copperheads aren’t aggressive snakes, they aren’t out to bite humans and if a homeowner kills or relocates a copperhead from the backyard, another snake will take its place.

Guest host Anita Rao talks to Beane about these myths and why they persist. He also talks about what researchers are doing to learn more about snakes. Beane is the collections manager for herpetology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.