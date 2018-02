Pepperoni has been the main character for pizza commercial for decades. Why?

Danielle Sepulveres, a freelance writer, explained in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal

"Pepperoni does look great on camera, and it does look good on commercials even if you don't want pepperoni," Sepulveres said.

You can read Sepulvere's article here.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.