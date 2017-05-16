This Week In Tech: WannaCry Aftermath And SpaceX Launch

The global cyberattack known as WannaCry is on the wane Tuesday, having held data hostage on hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 100 countries since Friday.

Cybersecurity experts and intelligence agencies say the attack bears similarities to past attacks carried out by North Korea. Meanwhile, SpaceX launched one of its heaviest payloads yet: a 6-ton satellite from the British company Inmarsat.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks tech with Recode’s April Glaser (@aprilaser).

