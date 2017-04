WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii talks with Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, about the week in state politics.

This week in state politics, a conversation about crossover week, a decade's old legislative tradition in which a self-mandated deadline requires bills to advance from one chamber to another, or die.

Policymakers voted through about 250 pieces of legislation this week. Becki Gray, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC's Jeff Tiberii to discuss highlights and lowlights of the week.