The week that could’ve been an economic homerun for Republicans

Dion Rabouin from Yahoo Finance and Kate Davidson from The Wall Street Journal join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. This week, Walmart announced it's giving 1 million employees bonuses and wage raises, Fiat-Chrysler announced it will be relocating a plant in Mexico to Michigan and the IRS announced new rules that would give tax payers a bigger paycheck. All of these wins, however were overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s comments about El Salvador, Haiti and some African countries. We also talk about the bond market’s rising yield and why it may be due to the GOP tax bill. And speaking of the tax bill, we look at what may be its longer-lasting effects on American workers and the economy.