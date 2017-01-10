Warmup Expected Across The Region Through The Week

By 34 minutes ago
  • Kids in Durham play in the snow on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
    Dave DeWitt / WUNC

Temperatures are back above the freezing mark for the first time since this weekend's winter storm. 

The winter weather advisory that was in effect for much of the state has now expired. National Weather Service meteorologist Shawna Cokley said the state is finally getting some relief from the deep freeze.

“We're expecting temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s,” Cokley said. “Hopefully, that will aid some of the melting going on, and then we may see a few little showers start to creep into parts of the area, but nothing to really be all that concerned about.”

Many secondary roads could still re-freeze overnight. Rural and neighborhood roads are expected to be hazardous again tomorrow morning, but forecasters are still expecting a dramatic warming trend through the end of the week.

Officials in Orange County have announced schools will be closed for another day as snow and ice continue to cover some roads. Orange County Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday, the third consecutive day. Districts across the state were closed Monday and Tuesday because of icy conditions.

Winter Weather

