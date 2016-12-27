Wake County Group Warms Homes In Need

A group providing heat to needy Wake County residents is seeking volunteers this winter.

Warmth for Wake delivers firewood, space heaters and financial assistance for energy to about 300 low-income residents a year.

Fallen trees from Hurricane Matthew stocked the group's wood lot this season, but program coordinator Denise Kissel said volunteers are always needed. She said the program provides an option for those seeking an unusual service opportunity.

“This gets you working outside, it's good exercise, it's fresh air, it's power tools,” she said. “So that's the nontraditional aspects. And plus you get to meet the customers that we serve and bring them the wood directly, so you really get the thank you in person.”

Warmth for Wake began forty years ago with free firewood and coal deliveries to the elderly and disabled.

“When they started out in the 1970s it was maybe ten guys from different local church groups who got together on the weekends and served less than twenty customers,” Kissel said. “But now, forty years later, we serve more than 300 customers per year.”

Volunteers no longer make coal deliveries. But they do split and deliver firewood every other Saturday from October To March.

Aside from physical contributions, Warmth for Wake accepts financial and equipment donations, such as chainsaws, space heaters, axes and hydraulic wood splitters.