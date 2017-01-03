Video Shows Police Officer Slamming Student To The Ground

A Rolesville High School student has posted a video to social media of a classmate being slammed to the ground by a police officer.

The video appears to show a white police officer picking up a black teenaged girl out of a chair and slamming her to the ground on her side.

The nine-second video was posted to Twitter Tuesday. The incident occurred at the school but not during a class, and school officials say the officer was responding to an altercation.

Lisa Luten, spokeswoman for Wake County Public Schools, says the school system is aware of the video and is “currently working with the Rolesville Police Department to gather all the details to make sure we take the appropriate action.”

Neither the student nor police officer have been identified.

Inquiries directed to the Rolesville Police Department were not immediately returned.