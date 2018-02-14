Valentine's Day Double Feature: 1-800-Flowers and Edible Arrangements CEOs about their busiest weeks of the year (from the archives)

You may or may not celebrate Valentine's Day, but it's still one of the busiest days — no, weeks — of the year for these CEOs and their companies. Jim McCann is the founder and CEO of 1-800-Flowers, and when he talked with us back in 2014, he called this week the company's "Super Bowl." Then: Tariq Farid may have started his career as a florist, but he came up with a new business idea when he decided to use fruit instead of flowers and went on to found and run Edible Arrangements. He talked with us back in 2015.

