UNC Research: Vaccines Saved 20M Lives

By 23 minutes ago

By 2020, immunization efforts that began in 2001 using 10 vaccines in 73 low- or middle-income countries will have prevented almost 20 million child deaths and saved $350 billion in the cost of treating illnesses.
Credit GAVI Vaccine Alliance / UNC

Researchers at the UNC-Chapel Hill Eshelman School of Pharmacy say vaccines have saved 20 million lives and $350 billion in the world's poorest countries since 2001.

Sachi Ozawa was the lead researcher on the study. She said that vaccines are one of the most cost-effective interventions in public health.

"And these benefits are coming from the fact that people actually incur costs living through preventable diseases, and the vaccines are actually preventing them," she said.

The research team calculated the savings from averted health care costs. They also counted savings from potential lost productivity of people who might have become disabled had they not been vaccinated.

"Immunizations are an excellent investment, but to make these economic returns a reality, people must continue to demand vaccines and country governments and donors must honor the commitments to mobilize resources to support and strengthen these immunization programs," she said.

Ozawa says the research shows it would be cost effective to close funding gaps to support vaccinations in the poorest countries.

Tags: 
Vaccine
Vaccinations

Related Content

NC Senate Plan Would Repeal Religious Exemptions For Vaccines

By Mar 20, 2015
Photo: Flu vaccine
Flickr user Daniel Paquet

A bipartisan group of North Carolina senators are worried about a rise in contagious diseases, and they want to eliminate the state’s exemption of childhood vaccination requirements for parents who object for religious reasons.

The senators, under a bill they filed on Thursday, are proposing to change the vaccination schedule for children who attend public schools.

NC Health Officials Report 7 Cases Of Mumps

By May 4, 2017
There have been seven cases of mumps reported in North Carolina.
Flickr

The N.C. Division of Public Health says it has found seven cases of the mumps in three counties, prompting a reminder for people to make sure they are up to date with their vaccines.

UNC Scientists Find SARS-like Virus; Worry Federal Research Ban Will Block Vaccine

By Nov 12, 2015
Coronavirus
CDC/Dr. Fred Murphy / Wikipedia

Scientists at UNC Chapel Hill have discovered a new virus that's a distant relative of SARS. They published their findings in the journal Nature Medicine this week.