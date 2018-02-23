TSA Checkpoint At RDU To Expand

Raleigh Durham International Airport recently announced nonstop flights to New Orleans, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and 6 other destinations.

Spokesperson Kristie Van Auken said traffic could increase by up to 5 percent this year, so RDU plans to expand its capacity at the 10-lane Transportation Security Administration checkpoint in Terminal 2.

“We're going to add two more lanes to our security checkpoint,” she said. “It's under design right now, so we hope to be in construction sometime later this year.”

Van Auken said more nonstop flights could come to RDU online before year's end.

“We're going to go into some retail space, so we'll be able to do this without affecting the number of current security checkpoint lanes,” Van Auken said. “So that's a good thing.”

An average of 32,000 passengers travel through RDU per day, and annual traffic records have been growing for the past couple years, according to Van Auken.

